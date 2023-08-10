Arsenal signing’s Portsmouth message over injury woes after statement return to fray

And the Arsenal signing is confident his injury woe is now behind him after his impressive comeback at Forest Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the 22-year-old’s first competitive appearance in six-and-a-half months after undergoing surgery for a troublesome hernia issue.

That stalled some decent momentum he was building at the turn of the year, with the right-back now looking to return to that form - and seeing no reason that can’t be the case.

Swanson said: ‘It was disappointing at the end of last season.

‘I was on a good run and when you get an injury which keeps you out for that amount of time it’s hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was in a good place, I was playing well and I was finding myself in the league.

Pompey defender Zak Swanson impressed at Forest Green on an impressive return from last season's injury pain. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘So in my first season I was doing quite well.

‘It’s obviously tough. I missed three-and-a-half months in the end.

‘It was one of those things which went on too long and overspilled, but we got to the bottom of it in the end and I had my surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was disappointing to miss the end of the season, but it meant I went into pre-season fit.

‘I think I’ve worked hard in pre-season and I’m ready now.’

The right-back position is the one department John Mousinho felt didn’t need surgery this summer, with Swanson and Joe Rafferty the head coach’s options there.

Both men have had their injury struggles, however, and have helped each other back to a position where they can now compete for playing time.

Swanson said: ‘I’ve had the issue before and I’ve had surgery before, but when you are in a men’s league and competing for a shirt it means that much more when you’re missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We (Swanson and Rafferty) had that last season and both went through it. We supported each other and got through it.

‘I feel it’s in the past now, though. I felt good and strong on Tuesday.