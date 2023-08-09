Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner launches furious broadside at Network Rail over stalling Fratton regeneration

Eisner revealed the group who operate and oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and safety, are refusing to commit £15,000 to a feasibility study over building a footbridge and walkway - key to the development of the area.

With all other key stakeholders on board, the Pompey chairman believes Network Rail’s stance shows chief executive, Andrew Haines, isn’t fit for his position.

Eisner said: ‘I just don’t understand it.

‘They (Network Rail) must not understand the value to themselves - the value of cutting down their carbon footprint, the value of an increased number of people using the train to not only come to our games but use that whole development which will be created. They don’t seem to see that and be obligated to the future.

‘To get to the point it would be expensive, all we ask is for three different entities to put up £15,000 for a feasibility study.

‘It seems to me there is somebody running them (Network Rail) who should move on.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner is angry over Network Rail stalling the regeneration of the Fratton area.

‘We’ve been trying for I don’t know how many years to do this - it’s so obvious.

‘Have you ever got off that train and tried to walk to Fratton Park? You put your life at risk.

‘But if you put the footbridge the other side, which is not a big deal, it goes right through that development and you could have a really beautiful boardwalk with retail along it. Part of it would go to Fratton (Park) and part could go to another area.

‘So I don’t get it. That (bridge) unlocks that whole area, which is great for the city of Portsmouth. It’s not like there is a lot of land available on an island.

‘I saw Andy (Cullen) in his interview when he talked about the benefits, but to me the biggest benefit is to the public.’

Eisner is adamant where the funding for a new footbridge comes from is not a motivating factor, with a safe rail infrastructure a planning condition of a new development.

The American billionaire pointed to Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth City Council, The Pompey Centre owners M7 Real Estate and football club all being on the same page, as indicative of where the issue lies.

When asked are the other key stakeholders on board, Eisner added: ‘oh my gosh - 100 per cent. The council want it, we want it and (developers) M7 want it.

‘But you don’t do it without Network Rail being involved, because they are the ones who have to approve it - it’s their railroad.

‘I tell you this, we will not do the North Stand until that is done. We can’t. We just can’t bring that many people here safely without it being done.

‘So they (Network Rail) are precluding the North Stand from being done.