‘At the right price’ - the Portsmouth verdict on Ronan Curtis’ Fratton future

That’s the verdict of The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross, who believes the winger should remain at Fratton Park – but for the right price.

The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer but is currently in negotiations over fresh terms.

The News understands talks are set to begin next week over extending Curtis’ stay with Pompey, despite being sidelined with an ACL injury.

That will see the winger absent until possibly December as he continues his recovery.

The Republic of Ireland international is the Blues’ top goalscorer in the 21st century – netting 57 goals in 226 outings.

While Pompey have to be cautious in their negotiations with the player and his representatives, it is a deal John Mousinho must get over the line, according to Cross.

‘At the right price’. He replied, when asked if he would keep Curtis next season on the latest Pompey Q&A episode.

Portsmouth midfielder Ronan Curtis during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 28 February 2023.

‘I would have Ronan Curtis around next season. John Mousinho - given the right circumstances - would want him around because he really rates him.

‘How many times have we thought he’s a goner at Pompey during his time at the club? A loyal servant and the longest servant among the current ranks.

‘The injury has changed the whole dynamic. I feel for Ronan because the narrative was set that he would run down the contract, have options, would then get himself a good signing on fee somewhere else and earn himself a few quid and in demand.

‘I’ve still got indications that Ronan does have options as and when he does come back.

‘From Ronan’s point of view, does he want to rehab himself and then potentially commit to a year contract at Pompey to then be back at Christmas? They will probably offer him a significant downturn on his deal because of his current situation.

‘Does he want to tie himself into that or does he want to rehab himself, get himself right and then take a look at the number of options for him in the new year?

‘From Pompey’s point of view, they’ll want to have him around. They’re having an improved budget but it’s not an endless one. I can see it from both sides but they should have a duty to offer Ronan a way back.