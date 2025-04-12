Atkinson the late hero as he saves Portsmouth point in dramatic Derby County clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Atkinson’s stoppage-time leveller rescued Pompey a 2-2 draw in a dramatic Championship relegation tussle.

Atkinson’s header lifted the roof off Fratton Park in the 91st minute - as he got both of his side’s finishes and scored an own goal in a breathless clash.

Derby striker Jerry Yates got the other effort with all the goals coming in a second half, as the gap to the bottom three grew to four points for John Mousinho’s side.

The game between the two sides battling for their place in the second tier lived up to expectations, with Colby Bishop missing a first-half penalty as the impetus ebbed and flowed.

Pompey had the final say with Atkinson at the centre of the drama on his return to the side, after nearly two months out with a calf injury.

The atmosphere was rocking at Fratton Park at kick-off, as Pompey fans gave their team vociferous backing as they recognised what’s at stake.

Pompey had a golden chance to make the breakthrough after seven minutes, as Matt Ritchie was taken out by Jacob Zetterstrom with referee Ruebyn Ricardo pointing to the spot and booking the keeper.

There was a long wait for Bishop to step up, however, and ensuing agony as Zetterstrom kept out the spot-kick to his left.

Derby replied with Matt Clarke causing problems in the box and Craig Forsyth blazing over, before Pompey old boy Marcus Harness’ cross-shot came back off the bar and post before Atkinson cleared.

Christian Saydee drove into the box in the 30th minute and saw his low finish kept out by Zetterstrom’s left foot, before Harness blazed over on the angle inside the box.

Matt Ritchie’s short corner was curled at Zetterstrom five minutes before the end of a frantic half of football.

Both sides had headed chances at the start of the second half, as Forsyth’s effort was tipped over by Schmid before Ogilvie planted his header over the top six yards out.

Pompey were asking the questions with Fratton Park responding by upping the volume, as they willed their team forward.

Murphy fired into the side-netting from Saydee’s through ball into the box in the 67th minute, but the game then exploded to life with three goals in five minutes.

It was the visitors who went in front in the 70th minute when Yates was given the space in the box to head home after a cross from the left.

The lead lasted a minute, however, as Atkinson rose high in the box to head home Murphy’s corner, but Derby replied in the 75th minute as sub Kayden Jackson’s cross was diverted past Schmid by Atkinson.

That was a sickening blow, but Pompey kept pushing until the death as they hunted for a share of the spoils.

And they were rewarded a minute into stoppage time as keeper Schmid got the assist with a long clearance, which Atkinson rose to finish with the back of his head.