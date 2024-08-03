The Blues lost 2-0 at Charlton this afternoon, with a hugely below-par Will Norris badly at fault for both goals.
Yet the second-half display from John Mousinho’s men was just as concerning as they barely even entered their League One opponents’ penalty area.
After disappointing games against Wycombe and MK Dons over the previous eight days, this performance was another – and here are our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 3
Wore the captain’s armband but it was an awful display. Campbell’s opener went straight through him at the near post, then his rush of blood coming off his line gifted Charlton their second on 51 minutes. What’s more, the keeper’s usually excellent distribution deserted him. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 6
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 65 mins) Still bringing himself up to speed after late arrival in pre-season, but some encouraging moments, particularly defensively. Loves a tackle, always competitive and it was a solid display. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jordan Williams - 5
Moved from right-back to centre-half, partnering Shaughnessy, and was caught out a little for the first goal. Settled down, but didn’t look entirely comfortable with his different role, as you would imagine. Struggled. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 6
Part of a brittle centre-half pairing and that usual composure was largely missing. Interesting battle with Ahadme at times and not at his best. Photo: Jason Brown