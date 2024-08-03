Pompey lost 2-0 at Charlton in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Pompey lost 2-0 at Charlton in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Awful display', 'Struggled', 'Injury concern': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Charlton

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 17:01 BST
An abject second half brought the curtain down on Pompey’s pre-season friendly schedule.

The Blues lost 2-0 at Charlton this afternoon, with a hugely below-par Will Norris badly at fault for both goals.

Yet the second-half display from John Mousinho’s men was just as concerning as they barely even entered their League One opponents’ penalty area.

After disappointing games against Wycombe and MK Dons over the previous eight days, this performance was another – and here are our player ratings...

Wore the captain’s armband but it was an awful display. Campbell’s opener went straight through him at the near post, then his rush of blood coming off his line gifted Charlton their second on 51 minutes. What’s more, the keeper’s usually excellent distribution deserted him.

1. Will Norris - 3

Wore the captain's armband but it was an awful display. Campbell's opener went straight through him at the near post, then his rush of blood coming off his line gifted Charlton their second on 51 minutes. What's more, the keeper's usually excellent distribution deserted him.

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 65 mins) Still bringing himself up to speed after late arrival in pre-season, but some encouraging moments, particularly defensively. Loves a tackle, always competitive and it was a solid display.

2. Zak Swanson - 6

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 65 mins) Still bringing himself up to speed after late arrival in pre-season, but some encouraging moments, particularly defensively. Loves a tackle, always competitive and it was a solid display.

Moved from right-back to centre-half, partnering Shaughnessy, and was caught out a little for the first goal. Settled down, but didn’t look entirely comfortable with his different role, as you would imagine. Struggled.

3. Jordan Williams - 5

Moved from right-back to centre-half, partnering Shaughnessy, and was caught out a little for the first goal. Settled down, but didn't look entirely comfortable with his different role, as you would imagine. Struggled.

Part of a brittle centre-half pairing and that usual composure was largely missing. Interesting battle with Ahadme at times and not at his best.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 6

Part of a brittle centre-half pairing and that usual composure was largely missing. Interesting battle with Ahadme at times and not at his best.

