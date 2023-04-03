That’s after the 36-year-old delivered a brutal verdict of the Blues’ south-coast rivals Southampton.

The one-time Fratton loanee was covering the Saints’ Premier League contest against West Ham on Sky Sports News on Sunday.

But with Ruben Selles’ men falling to a 1-0 defeat to the Irons, O’Hara made his opinions clear at full-time, branding the fixture as the ‘most painful game’ of the season.

His scathing report will be music to many Pompey supporters’ ears as relegation from the top flight for their fierce rivals edges closer.

Following the Saints’ defeat at St Mary’s, it leaves the strugglers three points off safety at the foot of the table and have also played a game more than their relegation opponents.

Speaking after their loss on Sky Sports News’, the former Pompey man didn’t shy away from hiding his thoughts as he was left far from impressed by Selles’ side.

He said: ‘Oh my god, they’re awful, they’re so bad.

Jamie O'Hara is has Pompey very close to his heart.

‘It’s over. One of the most painful games I've watched this season.’

His verdict will be well-received by the Fratton faithful, with an 11-season stay in the Premier League look to be coming to an end this term.

O’Hara was a fans favourite during his season-long loan stay from Spurs throughout the 2009-10 campaign, which saw him amass 29 outings in all competitions and netted three goals.

One the midfielder’s highlights on the south coast came at St Mary’s when he scored the Blues’ fourth goal in their 4-1 demolition of Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And Fratton Park is a place O’Hara still has fond memories of despite Avram Grant’s men eventually falling to relegation after a financially troubled campaign in 2010.

