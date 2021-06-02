Jamie O'Hara, pictured in Pompey's FA Cup 4-1 thumping of Southampton in February 2010, is keen to become a Fratton Park coach. Picture: Allan Hutchings

The former Spurs midfielder has revealed his ‘dream’ of reuniting with Pompey in a coaching capacity.

While O’Hara is prominent with his media work since stopping playing professionally, he has also thrown himself into coaching.

The 34-year-old was formerly manager at Billericay Town, stepping up from his player-assistant manager role.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a Uefa B qualified coach, he has enrolled to start his Uefa A licence this summer.

And O’Hara, who enjoyed a highly-successful loan stint with Pompey in 2009-10, would relish coming back to the south coast in a coaching capacity.

He told The News: ‘I would love to coach at Pompey, that’s really the dream for me.

‘When Kenny Jackett was there, he was the manager at Wolves who got rid of me, so I knew I was never going to have the opportunity to go down there at that point. We never really saw eye to eye.

‘But in the future, it would be something I would definitely love to do. I’d love to be part of the club in some capacity because I genuinely loved it down there.

‘I think Pompey need those people around the club who have been there and know what the club’s about. Hopefully one day that will happen.

‘For me, the connection is there, it just fits at that club, I loved it there, and I think I could offer something, whether it’s part of the under-23s or first-team.

‘I really like the Cowleys and what they are doing. They are top class, very professional, putting on great coaching sessions and bouncing off each other brilliantly well.

‘Maybe one day in the future I’ll be involved in the club in some capacity.’

O’Hara was appointed as Billericay’s player-assistant manager in January 2019.

He then became manager of the National League South club nine months later, replacing Harry Wheeler.

However, the ex-England under-21 international was dismissed in December 2020 along with assistant Paul Konchesky.

O’Hara added: ‘With my experiences, I think I’ve got a great knowledge about the game and the ups and downs of what football offers.

‘Football is my life, it’s all I’ve done since I was seven. I wouldn’t know what to do without it, to be honest.

‘For me, to be manager, coach or an assistant at a top club is always the dream.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

There’s a shake-up going on at Fratton Park and you don’t have to miss a thing.

You can now get all our Sports coverage for less than 11p a day when you use the discount code PROJECTREBUILD25 at the checkout.