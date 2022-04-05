Back in action after 17 days - and Portsmouth boss makes three changes for Bolton clash

Pompey are back in League One action after 17 days of absence – and Danny Cowley has made three changes.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:41 pm
Shaun Williams returns to Pompey's squad against Bolton tonight after recovering from a broken back. Picture: Robin Jones

The last time the Blues played was on March 19 for a goalless draw against Wycombe at Fratton Park.

And for this evening’s visit to Bolton, head coach Cowley has made three alterations.

Out go Tyler Walker, Mahlon Romeo and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who all drop to the bench.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In their place are Joe Morrell, Michael Jacobs and Aiden O’Brien, while it appears that Marcus Harness could be switching to right wing-back.

The Blues’ bench also contains Shaun Williams, returning after sidelined since January having fractured his back against Charlton.

However, there is no place among the substitutes for Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White and Liam Vincent.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Harness, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, O’Brien, Jacobs, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Hume, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Walker, Curtis, Romeo.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

Danny CowleyLeague OnePortsmouthBoltonFratton Park