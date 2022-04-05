Shaun Williams returns to Pompey's squad against Bolton tonight after recovering from a broken back. Picture: Robin Jones

The last time the Blues played was on March 19 for a goalless draw against Wycombe at Fratton Park.

And for this evening’s visit to Bolton, head coach Cowley has made three alterations.

Out go Tyler Walker, Mahlon Romeo and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who all drop to the bench.

In their place are Joe Morrell, Michael Jacobs and Aiden O’Brien, while it appears that Marcus Harness could be switching to right wing-back.

The Blues’ bench also contains Shaun Williams, returning after sidelined since January having fractured his back against Charlton.

However, there is no place among the substitutes for Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White and Liam Vincent.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Harness, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, O’Brien, Jacobs, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Hume, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Walker, Curtis, Romeo.

