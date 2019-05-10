Balram Chainrai and Peter Storrie feature as cast list for new Portsmouth film revealed

Have your say

Balram Chainrai and Peter Storrie head the contributors for the forthcoming Pompey film.

‘Our Club’ is to be released on Wednesday, a documentary exploring the Blues’ plight following the 2008 capture of the FA Cup.

Narrated by Blues supporter Ian Darke, it features interviews with 36 people offering insight into the darkest period in the club’s history.

These include controversial former owner Chainrai and ex-chief executive Storrie.

Other high-profile names are Iain McInnes, Mark Catlin, Trevor Birch, Guy Whittingham and Ashley Brown.

The film’s premiere will take place at the No 6 Cinema in the Historic Dockyard on Wednesday evening, for an invite-only occasion.

Forthcoming film 'Our Club' examines Pompey's plight in the aftermath of the 2008 FA Cup final. PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS (082235-5585)

The first two of public screenings on May 22 is already sold out, although seats are still available for May 29.

The full cast list (in alphabetical order) is….

Neil Allen

Nick Bain

Paul & Sarah Banks

Bob Beech

Trevor Birch

Tony Brown

Ashley Brown

Mark Catlin

Balram Chainrai

Eric Coleborn

Jo Collins

Barry Dewing

Mike Dyer

Colin Farmery

Mike Fulcher

Micah Hall

John Jenkins MBE

John Keeley

Mark Kelly

Debbie Knight

Hugh Lewis

Clare Martin

Kevin McCormack

Roger McFarlane

Iain McInnes

Joe Michalczuk

Johnny Moore

Mark Mudie

Neil Oakshott

Jake Payne

Peter Storrie

Mark Trapani

Guy Whittingham

Pam Wilkins

Mick Williams

Paul Williams