Balram Chainrai and Peter Storrie feature as cast list for new Portsmouth film revealed

Balram Chainrai and Peter Storrie head the contributors for the forthcoming Pompey film.
‘Our Club’ is to be released on Wednesday, a documentary exploring the Blues’ plight following the 2008 capture of the FA Cup.
Narrated by Blues supporter Ian Darke, it features interviews with 36 people offering insight into the darkest period in the club’s history.
These include controversial former owner Chainrai and ex-chief executive Storrie.
Other high-profile names are Iain McInnes, Mark Catlin, Trevor Birch, Guy Whittingham and Ashley Brown.
The film’s premiere will take place at the No 6 Cinema in the Historic Dockyard on Wednesday evening, for an invite-only occasion.
The first two of public screenings on May 22 is already sold out, although seats are still available for May 29.
The full cast list (in alphabetical order) is….
Neil Allen
Nick Bain
Paul & Sarah Banks
Bob Beech
Trevor Birch
Tony Brown
Ashley Brown
Mark Catlin
Balram Chainrai
Eric Coleborn
Jo Collins
Barry Dewing
Mike Dyer
Colin Farmery
Mike Fulcher
Micah Hall
John Jenkins MBE
John Keeley
Mark Kelly
Debbie Knight
Hugh Lewis
Clare Martin
Kevin McCormack
Roger McFarlane
Iain McInnes
Joe Michalczuk
Johnny Moore
Mark Mudie
Neil Oakshott
Jake Payne
Peter Storrie
Mark Trapani
Guy Whittingham
Pam Wilkins
Mick Williams
Paul Williams