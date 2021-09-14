Basingstoke Town 0-0 Portsmouth match centre: Blues to include first-team fringe players in team for visit to non-leaguers

Pompey travel to non-league Basingstoke Town for a second-round tie in the Hampshire Senior Cup tonight.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:15 pm
Pompey take on Baingstoke Town tonight in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Danny Cowley is expected to name a youthful side supplemented with senior members of the club as he looks to get some of his first-team fringe players valuable minutes under their belts.

It promises to be an eventful evening at Winklebury Way – and we’ll be there all the way to bring you all the latest developments.

Basingstoke Town v Pompey - Live

  • Danny Cowley expected to name several senior players in his team
  • Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst among those who make the starting XI
  • Pompey looking for first win on four games in all competitions
Ten minutes to go...

80: Ten minutes left for either side to find the opener, otherwise we’ll be heading to penalties

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:12

Strudley denies Jacobs

70: Ahadme lays the ball into the path of Jacobs before the Pompey winger sees his shot saved well by Strudley

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:07

Jacobs hits the wall

65: Michael Jacobs lines up a free-kick but sees his powerful effort rebound off the wall before the ball is cleared

Michael Jacobs was omitted from Pompey's squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at MK Dons. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:02

Familiar theme

60: The second half has started in similar fashion to the first with both teams finding it hard to break the other down. Pompey are growing back into the tie.

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 20:55

Second half underway

46: Pompey are back underway in the Hampshire Senior Cup

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 20:31

HALF-TIME

HT: The referee blows his whistle to signify the end of the first half

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 20:23

First chance of the evening...

37: The first chance of the evening falls to the hosts as Cook dispossesses Jacobs before teeing up Lewis, whose drilled shot glides just wide of the far post

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 20:15

Close encounter so far...

30: Still no clear cut chances to report as of yet as Downing is unable to gain any real connection following a corner as the ball trickles wide

The central defender's 90-minute appearance against Wimbledon in the Papa John's Trophy last week represents Downing's only run-out to date this term. He clearly needs match time under his belt and the chance to prove that he should be taken seriously in the battle to form part of the Blues' defensive unit. A strong, commanding performance against the non-league side would be a good starting place to do just that.
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 20:08

Hughes tests Strudley

23: Harvey Hughes tests the Dragons ‘keeper for the first time this evening as his free-kick from the left is comfortably gathered by Paul Strudley

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 20:06

Basingstoke standing tall

19: Chances are few and far between so far at the Winklebury Sports Park as the Dragons are holding their own. Gassan Ahadme is playing on the shoulder of the defence, but has been caught offside on a couple of occasions as he looks to be race in-behind.

Gassan Ahadme has made six appearances for Pompey during his season-long loan from Norwich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
