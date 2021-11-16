That’s totally understandable given his heroics for the Irish on the international scene this season – including a penalty save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo the men’s all-time international goalscoring record back in September.

He’s also accumulated a host of admirers down these parts, too, following his arrival on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

Indeed, up until the weekend, he was seen by the vast majority of the Fratton faithful as the Blues’ undisputed No1.

But note the term ‘up until the weekend’.

Because, since then, Bazunu had a serious rival for the Pompey goalkeeping throne – Alex Bass.

The Blues Academy graduate performed heroics at Wycombe on Saturday as he acted as the 19-year-old’s stand-in at Adams Park during the latest round of international matches.

Have have been having their say on who should get the nod to play in goal against AFC Wimbledon - Alex Bass or Gavin Bazunu

So much so that there’s a real clamour for former No1 Bass to retain the role for Saturday’s home game against AFC Wimbledon, irrespective of Bazunu’s growing status and Pompey return.

Yet if he remains undecided, there’s been plenty of opinion offered up via our Twitter and Facebook accounts.

While our current goalkeeper poll, which is currently running on Twitter, suggests Bazunu should get the nod to start, there’s enough comments being posted to suggest Bass is the fans’ favourite for the job.

It makes for a fascinating watch.

And if you remain undecided, let us remind you what’s been said so far as we await a decision.

Here’s what Pompey supporters have been saying on the hot topic of conversation...

FOR BAZUNU

@GavH_: Shouldn’t even be a debate, Bazunu is definitely our no 1 choice, granted Bass had a good game but unfortunately Gav is much better and in great form!

@danieledmunds4: Bazunu (to start) but needs to be quicker with the ball like Bass was.

Paul Fowling: Bazunu plays. He missed out due to an international - not suspension or injury.

It's tough on Bass but it's professional sport - you play your best team.

You can't have players away on international duty and then left out, otherwise what's the point of bettering yourself?

Jake Meyers: You need to play your best players.

For me, that means if Bazunu is available, he plays.

Willy Hahn: Bass done well, but Bazanu is a far better keeper.

Mark Terry: Yeah Bass has kept 2 clean sheets, but Baz not being in the side wasn’t because he has been playing badly it’s because he was on international duty and he kept a clean sheet against a more impressive Portugal.

Therefore I would bring Baz back in.

Matt Taylor: One game…good grief

FOR BASS

@PFCJosh_1898: Bass for me!

Don’t get me wrong I love Bazunu, but only one of them will be here next year and that’s Bass.

Ian Nisbeck: Bringing Bazunu back in would send a really damaging message to the whole team let alone to Bass.

@Norm49113908: Bass should start, Bazunu is a great keeper but he’s made mistakes in the past and Bass produced a match-winning save on Saturday.

However, there’s probably some clause in Baz’s loan deal where Man City say he has to play every game he’s available so Baz will probably start.

Also, when your a hit and miss side like us so far this season.... Don’t change a winning team!

@swannybegood: Bazunu clearly going to be elite but I am not convinced his style of play helps in league 1.

Mick Davis: Don’t change a winning team. Golden rule for team spirit

@BlueArmyAlex: He (Bass) needs game time.

There’s a reason he was trusted to play over MacG, he’s a good keeper who lacks experience.

Didn’t help that Jackett strung along McGee in 18/19 when Bass could’ve been loaned.

I hope the fans get behind him, Bazunu is class but he won’t be here next year.

@mattlennox1: Both Gavin and Alex need game time.

For me I would rather give Bass that time as he is a Pompey player.

We seem to be helping out City, as if they need it!!!

Doug McEwen: Must keep his place this weekend.