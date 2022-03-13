Gavin Bazunu shares his thoughts on Portsmouth’s late scare after hard-earned point at Ipswich

The Tractor Boys found the back of the net with four minutes of play remaining, with top scorer Macauley Bonne tapping home from close range.

But as Kieran McKenna’s men thought they’d snatched all three points after dominating the second half, their celebrations were quickly curtailed by an offside decision made by the referee’s assistant.

Central defender Luke Woolfenden was, at the time, adjudged to be the culprit in the goalmouth scramble.

Replays suggest otherwise, though, while McKenna has since questioned the call.

Yet speaking immediately after the game, Bazunu felt Pompey were correctly rewarded for the defensive resolved they displayed throughout the game.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘The manager watched it back and he said he (Woolfenden) was offside after going early and we had a really good defensive line and flagged for offside.

‘I couldn’t really see much of it to know whether it was offside or not but on the replay it was clear.

Gavin Bazunu reveals his thoughts on Pompey's late scare at Ipswich.

‘I would’ve felt hard done by if we conceded because the lads worked hard to get that point.’

In the reverse fixture in October, Pompey were left counting their sorrows as Ipswich put four past Cowley’s men.

The result that night is no doubt the Blues’ lowest point of the season.

But five months on and on an eight-match unbeaten run, Bazunu feels the Blues are definitely made of sterner stuff now.

He added: ‘It was an important point.

‘It was really good to keep that clean sheet, we are defensively really solid and it continues to keep our good run going.

‘It was a completely different game and a completely different performance.