That's the verdict of ex-Blues boss Kenny Jackett ahead of Danny Cowley's summer revolution.

Cowley was appointed permanent head coach at Fratton Park on Monday, after initially succeeding Jackett on an interim basis in March.

A major squad overhaul is expected as Pompey finally look to be promoted from League One at the fifth time of asking, having missed out on the play-offs after losing 1-0 to Accrington on Sunday.

The Blues have 11 players out of contract, including captain Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Craig MacGillivray and Ryan Williams.

Jackett believes the coronavirus crisis – which has caused Pompey to suffer multi-million pound losses because of a lack of match-day revenue – means there was financial caution at PO4 through the 2020-21 campaign.

The League One salary cap brought in last summer that limited clubs to a £2.5m wage budget has also been scrapped.

Now Jackett believes Pompey can use the number of players whose deals are expiring as an opportunity in their bid to freshen up the team.

Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett, left, and current chief Danny Cowley.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the defeat to Accrington Jackett said: ‘I think, naturally anyway, there has been some caution over the past 12 months for all sides because of the Covid situation.

‘League One and League Two have had salary caps on them, they're not there now, which had affected a lot of the big clubs and evened it up a little bit.

‘That won't be there in the summer.

‘I think sometimes when there are a lot of contracts up, you have to see it as an opportunity to slightly tweak the squad and to be the hunter at that time to maybe some of the smaller clubs, which Portsmouth can.

‘It will be an interesting summer and I'm sure they will regroup as a club and go again.’

Pompey are interested in Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine, who is out of contract.

He is understood to be a leading target and the fact the Blues would have to pay compensation fee for the 21-year-old does not deter them.

Pompey have also been keeping tabs on 18-year-old Bromley left-back Liam Vincent.