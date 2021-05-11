Pompey target Scott Twine tackles James Bolton during last month's County Ground encounter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And The News understands Twine is among the leading targets during what promises to be a busy summer.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder ended the season by netting twice in relegated Swindon’s 4-3 triumph at Wigan on Sunday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It capped an impressive personal campaign for the youngster, who produced an eye-catching loan spell at Newport County before returning to the County Ground in January.

Overall, Twine netted 14 goals and registered 10 assists during the 2020-21 season, excellent form which has brought him to Pompey’s attention.

He will soon be a free agent, having stalled on signing a new deal at Swindon, who will play in League Two next season following their relegation.

However, considering his age, the Robins would be entitled to compensation for Twine should he elect to move elsewhere.

It is believed that scenario would not deter Pompey, who highly regard the talents of a player who can operate as a number 10.

Twine faced the Blues at Fratton Park in February, featuring as an 83rd-minute in the visitors’ 2-0 defeat.

He then completed the full 90 minutes in last month’s County Ground encounter in which Cowley’s men were embarrassed 3-1.

Certainly Twine fits the bill at Fratton Park as a young, talented performer who can accompany the club on their journey to the Championship.

He would also have resale potential, something which the costly purchases of John Marquis (£1m) and Ellis Harrison (£450,000) in the summer of 2019 clearly lack.

Pompey have struggled for goals from central midfield areas this summer, while Kenny Jackett never successfully recruited a number 10 option.

By far his most productive player in that role was Gareth Evans, who he inherited from Paul Cook before leaving for Bradford in September.

Ryan Williams has largely operated in the number 10 role this season, both under Jackett and Cowley, with a return of five goals.

Other players who have featured centrally this term are Andy Cannon (two goals), Tom Naylor (eight), Ben Close (one), Harvey White (one) and George Byers (none).

In the case of Twine, during what was his breakthrough season, he netted nine times from outside the box – the most than any player in Uefa’s top five leagues and the Football League.

Incidentally, that beats Lionel Messi (eight), Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne and Norwich’s Emiliano Buendia.

Twine had started the season on loan at League Two Newport, scoring seven times in 24 games.

Back at Swindon in January, he netted another seven goals in 25 appearances until the season’s end.

In his young career Twine, who climbed the youth ranks at home-town club Swindon, has also enjoyed loan spells at Chippenham Town and League of Ireland Premier Division club Waterford.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.