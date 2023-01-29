‘Became very uncomfortable’: Peterborough boss on surviving late Portsmouth charge to hand new gaffer first loss

The Posh boss saw his team lose their foothold in the game from a comfortable position in the 2-1 win for the play-off chasers.

Ferguson’s side were 2-0 up at the break and had a string of chances to further extend their lead after the restart.

The face of the game changed, however, with Reeco Hackett’s finish controversially ruled out with 14 minutes left.

Nathan Thompson’s 87th-minute own goal then made it a nervy finale through six minutes of stoppage time for the home side.

Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘It was a comfortable game that became very uncomfortable. We have only got ourselves to blame because of the amount of clear chances we had at 2-0.

‘It then became a problem as they started to pile bodies forward. In the main, we dealt with it okay, but the next goal was crucial. If it was us, it was game over, but it was them and we had to dig in. Sometimes that is a better way to win it though.

‘We controlled the game really well in the first half. We did the simple things well and some of the football was outstanding.

Darren Ferguson. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

‘The first ten minutes of the second half was so open, which I didn’t want, but in a way suited us because we were creating chances. Ephron Mason-Clark was causing their right back huge problems. We had to kill the game off there and the fact we didn’t gave them confidence.

‘There was a period we couldn’t get control and they made it difficult for us.

‘I am disappointed not to keep the clean sheet because we could build on that, but it was an unfortunate goal. It came so quick to Thommo (Nathan Thompson) he can’t move his feet and at that point it was game on.’

The Peterborough win sees Ferguson register back-to-back successes since replacing Grant McCann at the start of the month.

To do so against a team viewed as a rival was a cause of satisfaction for the Scot.

Ferguson added: ‘I’m very pleased to have picked up back-to-back wins. I’m delighted with the players, they have taken on board the instructions and today will give them a big boost.