The Blues head coach Danny Cowley brings his League One side to Westleigh Park for the annual pre-season meeting between the clubs on Saturday (3pm).

For Hawks, it provides a welcome boost to club finances - with a sizeable crowd again anticipated - as well as allowing the playing squad to test themselves against Football League opposition - albeit in a friendly.

On top of that, Hawks fans will also get their first glimpse at summer additions Jason Prior, Joash Nembhard, Gianni Crichlow and Danny Wright, with Doswell confirming all four new faces will play some part against Pompey - with the returning Jake Andrews the club's fifth close season arrival.

Hawks' Jake McCarthy puts in a tackle of Pompey's Haji Mnoga in last summer's friendly meeting at Westleigh Park Picture: Paul Collins

And Doswell certainly is not underestimating the importance the long-standing friendly provides for the club from a number of different aspects.

He told The News: ‘It's always really well supported and it's a massive, massive help for our football club at the start of any season.

‘Obviously the Pompey fans always come in their thousands, really, it's normally between two and three thousand.

‘It's probably our biggest crowd of the season we're going to get. It's one I know the players and everyone really, really enjoys. You can't underestimate the importance of the game financially for the club because it helps us.

‘It's always a privilege to be a non-league player to play against a professional club. It always gives you that extra spring in your step - even if it's a pre-season game. Ultimately, this is about getting a good crowd, having a good day and getting minutes into the players' legs.’

Hawks will have completed four training sessions by the time the Blues friendly comes around, having returned for pre-season last Saturday.

The Pompey meeting represents the first of nine friendlies this summer before the start of the National League South season, allowing plenty of time for Doswell's five additions to settle into their new surroundings.

Doswell added: ‘They've all fitted in, as I knew they would (new signings) - it's very welcoming the squad we've got - they've all come and looked really sharp.

‘We do all their weights and fat tests the first day they get back and everyone has come back in really good shape, I've got to say. Especially Jake Andrews, who needed that pre-season, he missed that last season and it's so hard to play catch-up.

‘Jason Prior and Danny Wright will definitely start, Joash (Nembhard) will start - all of the new lads will start (against Pompey).