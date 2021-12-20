We spoke to Gloucestershire Live reporter, Jon Palmer, who gave us his verdict on the Robins’ captain, who’s also been linked with Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday.

‘When Will Boyle first came to Cheltenham in January 2017 he was very good in the air, sort of a no nonsense defender, left footed, 6ft 3in and was very much: keep it simple, head it and kick it away.

‘Anyone who has watched Boyle play over recent times knows how much he’s improved his footballing ability, he’s now quite comfortable with his feet because Cheltenham try and play out from the back.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘He’s dominant in the air, he’s a real threat from set pieces, he’s got quite a good goal record for a defender - I think he got seven for Cheltenham last season and has already chipped in before he got injured.

‘He’s dangerous in the opposition box but very good in the air, he’s Town’s best player aerially as well as the whole league. In terms of all the physical play he’s very good.

‘He’s 26, so for a centre-half he’s still got a bit of fuel left in the tank in terms of his career and he’s very mobile for someone who’s 6ft 3in.

‘I think if he went to Pompey he would be a very good signing.

Will Boyle has been recently linked with a January move to Fratton Park. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

‘He’s easily good enough for a top League One team, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford were interested last season but they both pursued options elsewhere.

‘With just six months left on his contract, Cheltenham need to make a decision whether they want to keep him for the rest of the season and risk losing him for nothing in the summer, or potentially sell him in January and get a bit of money for him then.

‘I think someone like Sean Raggett would be potentially a very good partner for Boyle, I feel Boyle is sort of in that mould and he’s left footed so would fit in with him perfectly.

‘His best performances for Cheltenham have been on the left of back three, but he can play in the middle as well as on the left side of a back four.

‘Ben Tozer cost Wrexham £200,000 and he had two-years left on his contract, so I feel with six-months left on his contract, captain and being the club’s longest serving player that Cheltenham would have to accept a six-figure bid in January.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron