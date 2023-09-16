Colby Bishop snatched a Pompey equaliser at the death as they claimed a fully-deserved Pompey at Pride Park.
The Blues had been facing defeat after James Collins’ 85th-minute penalty, an outcome which would have been really harsh on them.
However, Bishop turned home Terry Devlin’s pass at the death to cap a good Pompey display - and here are our player ratings…
1. Will Norris - 7
One moment in first half, came out of the box with a lovely cushioned headed clearance to cut out danger. Otherwise well protected by the defence in front of him and only beaten by a penalty. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 9 - MOM
Great first-half interception to reach the ball before Waghorn after Shaughnessy exposed, which summed up a superb performance. Read game excellently, mobile, energetic and his best display since Spurs. Interestingly, now taking corners from the left. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 8
Another assured display and made one flying block with his chest in the second half to stop the ball, with the home support baying for a penalty. However, was hugely unlucky late on when the ball bounced up onto his hand for what was a penalty - and Derby scored from the spot. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Should have scored in the 64th minute when he shot wide after Robertson’s deflected shot fell kindly. Defensively again sound, restricting Derby to barely any chances until that unfortunate late penalty. Photo: Jason Brown