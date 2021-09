Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen saw things at Fratton Park. Do you agree with his assessment?

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

1. Gavin Bazunu Superb distribution matched by solid saves - 7 Photo: JPiMedia Photo Sales

2. Mahlon Romeo Another outstanding showing from the attacking right-back, with string of testing crosses - 8 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett Dramatic leveller from an unlikely source earned deserved point - 8 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Kieron Freeman Did okay as a central defender and was unfortunate with manner of Plymouth’s first goal - 7 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales