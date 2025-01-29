Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hayden Matthews admitted he was left pinching himself after sampling the force of Fratton Park for the first time.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Aussie new boy had no hesitation in rating the noise generated at his new home on his Blues bow, as the best he’d ever experienced in football.

Matthews acknowledged the surreal feeling of stepping foot on to the turf at PO4 and making his English football dreams reality against Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old’s bow following his £1.27m arrival from Sydney FC was a huge moment in the emerging central defender’s career. To do it under the lights at Fratton Park made it a night that Matthews will forever cherish, after all the talk which had accompanied Pompey’s ongoing interest.

The Australia international has picked up plenty of senior football on the other side of the world, with his former side playing at the 42,500 capacity Sydney Football Stadium.

But Matthews acknowledged everyone he’d known previously paled to having the Fratton faithful roaring him on.

He said: ‘The atmosphere in here was unbelievable and the place was electric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was absolutely buzzing in here from start to finish, it’s the best atmosphere that I’ve ever played in.

‘It does (whet the appetite), it really does.

‘I was gutted to have to come off, to be honest, but my calves were going. It was an unbelievable reception, though, and it felt amazing to be here.

Pompey new boy Hayden Matthews on his bow against Millwall last night. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s all very surreal being here at Fratton Park.

‘I came down to the ground on Friday to have a look around, but it was just so much better when it was full.’

Research

Matthews explained he did plenty of homework before agreeing to make Pompey his next, agreeing a four-and-a-half deal and becoming the biggest fee his side spent since landing Erik Huseklepp for £1.5m in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now doubt that he’s found himself the right home to make the next step in his hugely promising career.

Matthews added: ‘Portsmouth have shown their interest for a while and I was sold as soon as I knew they wanted me.

‘I did my research into the club, what the club is about and what it has to offer.

‘I’ve got coaches who have played in my position and know what to do, which was also an appeal.