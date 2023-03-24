It comes after the Blues announced the 76-year-old will return to Fratton Park as a guest speaker for the end-of-season awards ceremony.

Indeed, it will be the ex-Tottenham and Southampton man’s first appearance at PO4 following his decision to leave the south-coast outfit in 2008.

During Redknapp’s time at Pompey, he guided his side to the First Division title in his maiden season in charge in 2003 before maintaining their Premier League statues the following campaign.

After a brief one-year stint with the Saints, he returned in 2005 where he would go on to lead the Blues to FA Cup glory in 2008.

However, he would bring his tenure at PO4 to a close when he joined Spurs just five months after their triumph at Wembley.

With news of a return to Fratton Park this season, supporters have been split on social media over their feelings for the former boss.

Here are a selection of those views from Facebook.

Bradley Thorne: So it didn’t end well but Harry still the best manager we have had by far.

Bill Ellery: As in any pantomime, there are characters that the audience boo at. Harry is that character in the Portsmouth FC Pantomime.

Dave Parry: What a team we had. Best player's we’ve ever got to grace a Pompey shirt. Second back Harry.

Ian Sands: Entitled to a really great reception, great for us and stuffed the lot down the road, can't ask for more.

Richard Howell: Those who say Judas to Harry are only being traitors to their own club by denying that with him as boss were the best times to watch a few decent Pompey teams playing decent football!!! Put your pride aside for once!!

It was your team he managed in those years and it was a good team so give him some credit where credits due!

Nigel Phipps: He sold us down the road ...players we could not afford, sold us out ...not welcome back.

Alan Clarke: Super Harry made our dreams come true.

Peter A A Bowdidge: The second best manager England never had but the best Pompey have had this century.

Ross Forsyth: Not welcome back - stay away Judas!