The 76-year-old has been unveiled as the guest speaker for the Blues’ end-of-season awards ceremony at Fratton Park in May.

The former West Ham and QPR boss will return to PO4 for the first time since his controversial exit in 2008, where he joined Spurs nearly 15-years-ago.

Redknapp enjoyed plenty of success with Pompey, guiding the side to the First Division title in the 2002-03 campaign in his maiden season in charge.

He would go on to join bitter south-coast rivals Southampton in December 2004 before making his second comeback in 2005.

After leading the Blues to his great escape in the 2005-06 campaign, he led his men to the FA Cup in 2008, as well as a stint in the Uefa Cup.

He would go onto join Spurs in October 2008 after two stints in charge and will make his first appearance at Fratton Park on May 2.

Members of John Mousinho’s squad and coaching staff will be in attendance at the Victory Lounge.

Harry Redknapp will return to Pompey this season.