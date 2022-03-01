Sean Raggett scored Pompey's equaliser against Oxford United. Picture: Barry Zee

'Best performance ... 'Crucial cog ... 'Proving to be an excellent loan deal' - Neil Allen's match ratings from Portsmouth's win over Oxford United

Neil Allen’s player ratings are in from Pompey’s victory over Oxford United.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:00 pm

In an enthralling encounter that saw five goals and the pendulum swing, the Blues came out on top as 3-2 victors.

And here’s how our chief sports reporter judged the individual performances in royal blue.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

One notable second half save and commanded box well

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

2. Hayden Carter - 8

Proving to be an excellent loan deal. Defensively sound and stunning 25-yard goal

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Will be disappointed with manner of Oxford’s opener, but claimed another goal at the other end

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

4. Connor Ogilvie - 8

A popular figure among fans and gave his usual dogged display

Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Neil AllenOxford UnitedPompeyPortsmouthBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 4