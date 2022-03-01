In an enthralling encounter that saw five goals and the pendulum swing, the Blues came out on top as 3-2 victors.

And here’s how our chief sports reporter judged the individual performances in royal blue.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7 One notable second half save and commanded box well Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Hayden Carter - 8 Proving to be an excellent loan deal. Defensively sound and stunning 25-yard goal Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 7 Will be disappointed with manner of Oxford’s opener, but claimed another goal at the other end Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Connor Ogilvie - 8 A popular figure among fans and gave his usual dogged display Photo: The News Photo Sales