'Best trip ever... better than 2008... what a day' - Portsmouth fans recall dramatic Tottenham Hotspur victory 12 years after unforgettable FA Cup semi-final
It was one of the greatest victories in Pompey’s history.
And the Fratton faithful have been sharing their memories of an unforgettable day at Wembley, 12 years after the Blues pulled off a Cup shock.
The match in question? Avram Grant’s side’s 2-0 victory over Harry Redknapp’s Spurs in the FA Cup semi-final of 2010, of course!
Just days after the club’s relegation to the Championship had been confirmed amid troubles off the field, not many gave Pompey a chance against a Tottenham side chasing Champions League qualification.
However, after taking the match to extra-time the Blues deservedly booked their place in the final against the odds, thanks to Frédéric Piquionne’s strike and Kevin-Prince Boateng’s penalty.
Those who witnessed the Cup magic have now recalled the special day on it’s anniversary.
@hytheskeptic: What a game and what a result. Best Pompey trip ever.
@MichaelBenfield: My favourite Pompey game I’ve been to. What a day.
@jackielew1994: If we won the final it would have been the greatest achievement in football. What could have been.
@JAudley89: One of my favourite teams as a Pompey fan! Club was on it’s knees, relegation from the Premier League confirmed the day before & beating a team full of players, manager and backroom staff who had left us. What a day!
@JHancock: My greatest ever memory of being in a stadium as a Pompey fan, went up with my entire family. What a day.
@Andy_Pompey: Loved it. The way the Spurs fans left in their droves before the game was even over.
@AndyH1900: Arguably better than the 2008 triumph. Great memories.