And the Fratton faithful have been sharing their memories of an unforgettable day at Wembley, 12 years after the Blues pulled off a Cup shock.

The match in question? Avram Grant’s side’s 2-0 victory over Harry Redknapp’s Spurs in the FA Cup semi-final of 2010, of course!

Just days after the club’s relegation to the Championship had been confirmed amid troubles off the field, not many gave Pompey a chance against a Tottenham side chasing Champions League qualification.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored Pompey's second goal in the 2-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Spurs. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

However, after taking the match to extra-time the Blues deservedly booked their place in the final against the odds, thanks to Frédéric Piquionne’s strike and Kevin-Prince Boateng’s penalty.

Those who witnessed the Cup magic have now recalled the special day on it’s anniversary.

@hytheskeptic: What a game and what a result. Best Pompey trip ever.

@bencamis: Happy memories.

@kwilkes2: A great day – best ever?

@MichaelBenfield: My favourite Pompey game I’ve been to. What a day.

@jackielew1994: If we won the final it would have been the greatest achievement in football. What could have been.

@JAudley89: One of my favourite teams as a Pompey fan! Club was on it’s knees, relegation from the Premier League confirmed the day before & beating a team full of players, manager and backroom staff who had left us. What a day!

@JonSquires5: What a day.

@JHancock: My greatest ever memory of being in a stadium as a Pompey fan, went up with my entire family. What a day.

@Andy_Pompey: Loved it. The way the Spurs fans left in their droves before the game was even over.