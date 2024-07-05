Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s former League One rivals Peterborough United could be about to lose another one of their prized assets this summer - and it’s a player the Blues have much admiration for.

Just days after selling Ronnie Edwards to Southampton in a deal worth around a reported £3m, fellow highly-rated defender Harrison Burrows also looks set for a new venture away from London Road.

Last month it appeared the 22-year-old left-back was destined for Sheffield United following reports of a Blades medical. That deal could still take place, with ownership issues at Bramall Lane holding up a proposed move.

However, news has emerged that Preston North End could steal a march on Chris Wilder & Co and try to lure the Posh captain to Deepdale instead. Indeed, transfer specialist Pete O’Rourke claims, via X, the Lilywhites have made a bid for the player in the hope of kick-starting a transfer window that has yet produced no new signings.

Pompey boss John Mousinho remains a huge admirer of Burrows, who guided Posh to a fourth-place finish in League One last season and captained them to EFL Trophy glory at Wembley. But he knew luring the highly-rated youngster to Fratton Park following promotion was always going to be fraught with difficulties.

The list of clubs reportedly keen on the Peterborough Academy product made sure of that, with Celtic, Coventry, Derby and Norwich also credited with an interest. The fact that Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is renowned for driving a hard bargain when it comes to transfers fees for his players also represented a minefield the Blues would have found arduous to navigate.

Pompey are well stocked in the left-back department, after the Blues agreed an extension to Connor Ogilvie’s Fratton Park stay. Jack Sparkes also impressed in his maiden season at PO4 as he acted as Ogilvie’s stand-in for periods during the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign.

Speaking to The News in June, Mousinho confessed it was unlikely that further reinforcements in that position would be sought this summer. He said: ‘We’re not looking for left-backs at the moment. With Connor and Jack, we are happy with the balance in terms of what we’ve got.

‘Both can compete in the Championship. We have to make sure we keep improving both of them and, from Jack’s point of view, his career trajectory has to make sure he improves again to step up to the next level, but I thought he did a really good job for us last year.’