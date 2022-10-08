‘Big club and a big fanbase’: Ex-Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers man’s Portsmouth ambition

The ex-Bolton and Manchester United youngster has told of the conviction the Cod Army have of silencing Pompey fans ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

Lynch has established himself as first choice since joining Scott Brown’s side this summer from Rochdale.

Pompey are unbeaten on their own turf since the end of January, but the 29-year-old sees no reason his side can’t pull off a surprise result with just two league losses to their name this season.

Lynch told Fleetwood’s official site: ‘You’ve got to make sure you keep working hard and see where it takes you.

‘Portsmouth has a big fanbase and is a big club, but we want to go there and make a good account of ourselves and hopefully, cause an upset.

‘We won’t be favourites, but in our minds, we have a strong belief that we can go there and get something out of the game.

‘We are well aware that Portsmouth will be a tough place to go this Saturday as well because they have had good home form so far this season.’

Fleetwood have been pretty sound defensively this term, and Lynch is looking to follow up a clean sheet against Burton with a similar effort at Fratton.

He added: ‘I’m always delighted when I get a clean sheet, although I didn’t have much to do so I’ll have to thank the defence for that one.

‘When I’m called upon, I’ll just keep trying to do my job and we will see what happens going forwards.

‘We’ve always got to be switched on at the back, always on it, and have to be ready for what they throw at us. I like to keep busy whilst on the pitch as I like to feel like I’m involved, but I don’t mind the odd quiet one every now and again.

‘When the gaffer came in, he was on about the foundations at the back and how we had to be more solid – I feel like we’ve done that in most of the games as when you look back at them, we’ve been in all of them.