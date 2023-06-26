News you can trust since 1877
Matt Taylor has been lined up to become Shrewsbury’s new boss, according to reports.
By Jordan Cross
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST

The former Pompey favourite is being touted to become Steve Cotterill’s successor at New Meadow.

Taylor is said to be the man who has been identified to take the Shrews forward, after a hunt led by new director of football Micky Moore.

The Shropshire Star say an appointment is expected today, with the 41-year-old in the frame for the position.

Taylor took his first steps in management with Walsall in 2021, after a brief interim stint with Swindon in 2018.

He left nine months later and has been waiting to make his next move since, as he looks to develop his reputation as a boss.

The opening at Shrewsbury came with former Pompey boss Cotterill leaving the club last month, after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

That came after chief executive Brian Caldwell, who the 58-year-old had a close relationship with, left with Moore arriving from Cheltenham.

Former Pompey favourite Matt Taylor is set to become Shrewsbury boss, according to reports. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Former Pompey favourite Matt Taylor is set to become Shrewsbury boss, according to reports. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Cotterill gave an emotional interview after the final-day loss to Lincoln as news of a move for Moore came to light, with the Cheltenham-born man explaining he didn’t know what his future held.

Now it appears Taylor is set to arrive, with the former left-sided player picking up coaching experience at Spurs after his playing career came to a close in 2019.

Taylor was linked with the Pompey managerial post in 2021, after Kenny Jackett was sacked.

That move never materialised, however, for the man who made 203 appearances in six years at Fratton Park.

Taylor made a huge impact at Pompey after joining from Luton, playing a key role in the side who memorably stormed to the Division One title under Harry Redknapp in 2003.

His eye for a spectacular goal ensured he left Fratton Park with an impressive showreel of strikes and eye-catching moments, when he departed for Bolton in 2008.

