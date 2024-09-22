Big Portsmouth favourite’s exciting promise to faithful after burying injury hell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regan Poole vowed he is coming back stronger than ever after a man-of-the-match full Pompey return.

And the Blues defender made it clear he has no intention of stepping out of the starting line-up, after laying down an outstanding marker with a dominant display at Burnley.

Poole put 10 months of injury pain behind him at Turf Moor, as he followed up his West Brom cameo with a powerful showing on his full return in the 2-1 reverse.

The 26-year-old has shown resolve and determination to come back from a lengthy period on the sidelines at such a high level.

And now the Wales international feels he can finally look forward to continuing at the level he started his Pompey career at.

Poole said: ‘It’s been long and tough - a lot of ups and a lot of downs.

‘But this game was a nice moment for me after working so hard for the past 10 months.

‘So now I hope that I can carry my form on now and carry on from where I left off.

‘This was my first injury, so that was one thing having to deal with that. It got easier as it went on, because I knew I was getting closer but the lads were doing so well and I wanted to be a part of it.

‘It was so tough watching. It was amazing to see them do well but I was missing out.

‘I’m on the pitch now though, and I want to be a part of a successful season.

‘It was disappointing that we started well and was at the top of the league when I got injured.

‘But listen, it’s one of those things. Once it happened, it happened and I needed to look forward.

‘It’s been five or six weeks of full training now, but it’s weird - it still feels like the knee is not my knee.

‘It feels strong and it’s all good, but it’s a weird feeling because I’ve never returned from an injury before. I’ve never had to be cautious.

‘My routine before games has changed and my prehab has changed. A lot has changed, but I feel stronger, fitter and better than before.’

Poole formed an impressive central defensive partnership with Tom McIntyre as the Pompey defence severely limited the clear chances created by Burnley.

There’s competition in Ryley Towler and the injured Conor Shaughnessy, but the former Lincoln isn’t interested in giving up his starting spot now he has it.

Poole added: ‘Now this day has finally come and I want to play every game moving forward this season.

‘If I’m on now I’m not coming off! The last 15 was tough after not playing much football and I was feeling it, but now I want to stay in that team and keep building from here.’