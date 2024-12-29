Big selection surprises as Portsmouth boss makes four changes for Bristol City clash
Automatic first-team starters Freddie, Potts, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang have all been dropped to the bench for the Ashton Gate clash.
Completing the four changes is Zak Swanson, man of the match against Watford, who joins them among the substitutes.
Instead, Pompey’s head coach has handed recalls to Terry Devlin, Owen Moxon, Sammy Silvera and Paddy Lane.
Abdoulaye Kamara drops out of the squad completely, with Harry Clout called in from the Academy.
Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Moxon, Dozzell, Ritchie, Silvera, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Potts, Saydee, McIntyre, Sorensen, Swanson, Murphy, Clout, Lang.
