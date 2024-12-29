Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has rotated his squad for the trip to Bristol City during the hectic Christmas schedule.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Automatic first-team starters Freddie, Potts, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang have all been dropped to the bench for the Ashton Gate clash.

Completing the four changes is Zak Swanson, man of the match against Watford, who joins them among the substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Silvera has been handed a surprise recall by John Mousinho for Pompey's trip to Bristol City. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Instead, Pompey’s head coach has handed recalls to Terry Devlin, Owen Moxon, Sammy Silvera and Paddy Lane.

Abdoulaye Kamara drops out of the squad completely, with Harry Clout called in from the Academy.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Moxon, Dozzell, Ritchie, Silvera, Lane, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Potts, Saydee, McIntyre, Sorensen, Swanson, Murphy, Clout, Lang.