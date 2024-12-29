Big selection surprises as Portsmouth boss makes four changes for Bristol City clash

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 14:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
John Mousinho has rotated his squad for the trip to Bristol City during the hectic Christmas schedule.

Automatic first-team starters Freddie, Potts, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang have all been dropped to the bench for the Ashton Gate clash.

Completing the four changes is Zak Swanson, man of the match against Watford, who joins them among the substitutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sammy Silvera has been handed a surprise recall by John Mousinho for Pompey's trip to Bristol City. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSammy Silvera has been handed a surprise recall by John Mousinho for Pompey's trip to Bristol City. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Sammy Silvera has been handed a surprise recall by John Mousinho for Pompey's trip to Bristol City. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Instead, Pompey’s head coach has handed recalls to Terry Devlin, Owen Moxon, Sammy Silvera and Paddy Lane.

Abdoulaye Kamara drops out of the squad completely, with Harry Clout called in from the Academy.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Moxon, Dozzell, Ritchie, Silvera, Lane, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Potts, Saydee, McIntyre, Sorensen, Swanson, Murphy, Clout, Lang.

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice