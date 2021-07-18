The development comes after the defender was left out of the Championship side’s pre-season friendly against Cheltenham on Saturday.

Danny Cowley remains intent on bringing in another left-back despite the signing of youngster Liam Vincent.

He was the Blues boss’ first piece of transfer business following his permanent appointment at Fratton Park.

But the 18-year-old is seen as one for the future and unlikely to challenge Lee Brown for the left full-back berth at this time.

Seddon did provide such competition during his loan spell at Pompey during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

In fact, he turned out to be former manager Kenny Jackett’s preferred option, with the loanee racking up 18 appearances before returning to St Andrew’s.

Efforts have been made during the past two transfer windows to re-sign Seddon, whose displays ensured he became a favourite among the Fratton faithful.

Former Pompey defender Steve Seddon looks likely to leave Birmingham this summer. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Both efforts came during Jackett’s time in charge – but neither proved successful.

But with Head of Recruitment Phil Boardman and interim Head of Football Operations Roberto Gagliardi remaining at the Blues following the ex-Blues boss’ March departure, it’s likely the Brum left-back’s name will have been raised as in recrutiment meetings as Cowley continues his PO4 rebuild.

Seddon’s situation at Birmingham hasn’t been helped by Bowyer’s loan signing of Chelsea youngster Juan Castillo.

He’s one of three new arrivals at St Andrew’s and Bowyer admitted he needs to start moving players on in a bid to accommodate his 2021 summer incomings.

It remains unclear, though, whether that would be on a permanent basis or on loan, with the 23-year-old spending the first half of last season at AFC Wimbledon.

Seddon, meanwhile, has a year remaining on his current Brum deal.

Speaking about the player’s future, Bowyer told Birmingham Live: ‘He was one of the lads that had Covid and there’s potential he will be moving on.

‘Like any club we have to move bodies on as well, you can’t just keep bringing players in, bringing players in.

‘As it stands this is the group we are working with. Will that change between now and of the end window? Probably. That’s the reality.