As John Mousinho launched the post-match inquest into a disappointing outcome, a familiar topic barged its way to the front.

‘It was an awful tackle on Callum Lang, that was challenge was worst than the one which saw red. He's gone straight through him and turned his ankle,' Pompey's head coach told The News.

Granted, the Blues blazed a glorious opportunity over the bar to defeat 10-man Blackpool and further stretch their legs at top of League One.

Myles Peart-Harris seizes possession in Pompey's goalless draw at Blackpool. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet, once again, the subject of injuries dominated discussions in the aftermath of Saturday's goalless draw, retaining its menace as the biggest threat to their Championship bid.

Pompey have endured a wretched campaign on the injury front, reeling from the loss of six players to season-ending issues by February 3.

They've subsequently been robbed of Tom Lowery and, following last weekend's Oxford United victory, now Connor Ogilvie, albeit with both not counted out of the ongoing promotion push.

As if matters couldn't get any more infuriating, Callum Lang and Jack Sparkes were then substituted in the second half at Bloomfield Road through concerning ankle problems.

The latter caught the team coach on crutches after his left ankle was left 'gushing blood', although Lang's set-back is regarded as more serious following an ugly challenge by Ollie Norburn just after half-time which had incensed Mousinho.

Pompey host Burton on Tuesday night in a must-win occasion considering the strength of their remaining fixtures. There remains huge doubts over whether either will feature.

Rather than embracing a useful away point which the Blues would certainly have welcomed before the game, once more we're reflecting on the crippling injury list.

It is remarkable they find themselves five points clear at the top of the table with nine matches remaining considering not just the vast numbers of those sidelined so far this term - but also the calibre.

Imagine the dominance Pompey could have established over League One promotion rivals had Regan Poole, Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell, Tino Anjorin, Connor Ogilvie and Lowery been available all season.

In Ogilvie's case, he now faces a third spell on the sidelines after damaging his knee against Oxford United, having also hurt his groin and then ankle since September.

The dependable defender had barely missed a match in his previous two south-coast campaigns, now he has been cruelly reduced to a mere mortal, improbably re-cast as injury-prone, a resident of the treatment room, and Operation tribute act.

The embattled Mousinho, a man continuing to refuse to condemn the slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune, is these days forced to scramble around for positives upon every body blow.

Take Ogilvie as a case in point. Now missing for four weeks, totalling a potential seven matches, yet, as the head coach admitted, it could have 'possibly been worse'. Yes, the bar of disappointment has been set high this season.

Indeed, from those present at the start of pre-season training, only Will Norris and Ryley Towler have escaped injury. Also throwing in Abu Kamara, who arrived on loan from Norwich in July, and third-choice keeper Ryan Schofield and that's your lot.

Regardless, Pompey remarkably continue to plough ahead, setting the pace for the promotion race having topped the table for all but one week since September.

It's testament to the mentality, spirit and calibre of a strong playing squad assembled with foresight and intelligence by sporting director Rich Hughes, former head of recruitment Phil Boardman and Mousinho.

Often a manager is accused of not knowing his best team. That undoubtedly remains the case for the Blues' head coach as he approaches mid-March - yet, improbably, the Blues lead League One.

And with all but two - Robertson and Ben Stevenson - occurring in match action, the convenient scapegoat of the training ground is out of bounds. Although Kusini Yengi was briefly missing earlier in the season when Christian Saydee landed on him at their Hilsea training home.

Still, on Saturday the survivors, including Lang and Sparkes in Pompey's starting XI, heading to a Blackpool side without a league defeat at Bloomfield Road since November 28, with only the visitors and Bolton possessing a better home record.

On the face of it, the goalless draw represents a handy point yet, in the context of the match which unfolded, the travelling 2,115 fans would rightly have been disappointed.

Handed the numerical advantage from the 43rd minute following Jordan Rhodes' harsh sending off for an arm on Joe Rafferty during an aerial challenge, the Blues couldn't break down the gutsy Tangerines.

Kamara, struck the inside of the far post, substitute Yengi also hit the woodwork, while the far post was struck once more in the second half following a cross from the right.

Blackpool declared keeper Dan Grimshaw man of the match, yet, frustratingly the Blues failed to consistently threaten the goal in that second half, with gears to find.