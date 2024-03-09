'I've got mixed feelings': Portsmouth boss on yet another injury blow for important player
John Mousinho is attempting to look on the bright side after losing Connor Ogilvie to yet another injury.
The left-back missed the goalless draw at Blackpool after twisting his knee in last weekend’s encounter with Oxford United.
Following a scan, the influential defender has been ruled out for up to four weeks - potentially another six matches.
The Blues coach admitted he had ‘mixed feelings’ after fearing the unlucky Ogilvie could have suffered an ACL or meniscus damage.
As it is, the ex-Gillingham man, who has already been sidelined for two spells this season, will be back later in the promotion run-in.
Mousinho told The News: ‘About five minutes into the second half against Oxford, Connor twisted his knee awkwardly in the box, although obviously felt well enough to play on for the remainder of the match.
‘We had the scan this week and it wasn’t the news that we were dreading, which could have been an ACL or meniscus.
‘However, he has twisted his knee, so will be out for about 3-4 weeks.
‘I’ve got mixed emotions on it because we thought it possibly could have been worse, but it’s not the end of the world, Connor will be back before the end of the season.
‘A bit of a tough blow for him, no-one was anywhere near him in the box and he's had a tough season.’
There were further injury problems against Blackpool, with Callum Lang forced off in the 56th minute following a challenge from Ollie Norburn which the Blues boss later criticised.
In addition, Jack Sparkes, who replaced Ogilvie at left-back at Bloomfield Road, came off with an ankle injury on 74 minutes, to be replaced by Kusini Yengi.
Although Mousinho doesn’t believe the latter is too serious.
He added: ‘It looks like it was just contact on Jack, I didn't think it was a bad challenge, I didn't ask for anything at the time.
‘Jordan Gabriel caught his ankle and there was a lot of blood gushing out from that. That’s the reason we brought him off - and Kas was ready to come on and make a difference.’