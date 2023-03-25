Joe Morrell is Pompey's notable absentee against Port Vale through international duty with Wales. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With Morrell on international duty with Wales, John Mousinho had a dilemma over who would take the midfielder’s place against Port Vale.

He has chosen Dale, back in the Blues starting XI after two matches on the bench.

That’s the only change to the side which won 2-0 at Bristol Rovers last weekend to lift the team into ninth spot.

However, England under-20 forward Scarlett is another absent through international duty, while Joe Pigott serves the second of his three-match ban.

That means a recall for Denver Hume onto the bench, while first-year scholar Koby Mottoh is also among the substitutes.

The right wing-back or winger netted in Tuesday night’s 5-2 defeat at Bournemouth in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

However, there is no place in the match-day XI for Jay Mingi, despite playing 90 minutes in that Dean Court fixture.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Thompson, Tunnicliffe, Lane, Dale, Hackett, Bishop.