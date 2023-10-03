Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But it wasn’t enough to fully satisfy the winger, who returned to the Seasiders in the summer disappointed with one key feature of his time at Fratton Park.

Speaking ahead of Blackpool’s game against Derby, where he’s hoping to earn a third-straight start for Neil Critchley’s side, Dale confessed he was far from happy with his output with the Blues.

Two goals and five assists was all he had to show from the 50 games he played under Danny Cowley and then John Mousinho.

That still irks the player, who has recently found himself operating at wing-back at Bloomfield Road this term.

Nevertheless, Dale believes he has returned to Blackpool a better player.

He said: ‘It was a good loan period for me last season.

Blackpool winger Owen Dale made 50 loan appearances for Pompey last season

‘I went there with the intention of getting game time and that is thankfully how it turned out.

‘There were areas of my game that were frustrating - the numbers being one. Goals and assists just didn't fall for me as much as I would have wanted to, but it definitely helped me as a player.

‘It can be quite a mental challenge when things maybe aren't falling for you, so I think learning from that experience and having made 50 appearances for them during the whole season has been a real benefit to my game.

‘I'm pleased to be back here now and playing for Blackpool again. I've had to be patient to get that opportunity, but every lad wants to play and when you're playing you are at your happiest.

‘This is a new role for me, but it's something I'm trying to pick up quickly and help the team as much as possible.’

Dale should return to Pompey when Blackpool travel to Fratton Park in League One on Saturday, November 25.