The popular winger is scheduled for a season-long stay at Fratton, yet, as is usually the case with such loan arrangements, parent club Blackpool possess a recall.

That can be activated during the January transfer window, as Blues followers know only too well following Ben Thompson’s departure in 2019.

Blackpool are presently second from bottom of the Championship and not in action until after the World Cup, with the top-two divisions suspended.

Certainly considering Dale’s impressive Pompey form and the Tangerines’ own relegation struggles, there are realistic fears Michael Appleton may bring him back at the mid-way point.

In addition, the Blues are waiting to see whether they have permission to use him against MK Dons in the FA Cup on Saturday, having been denied in the previous round.

And a January recall is an outcome Cowley regards as a worrying possibility.

He told The News: ‘I think these things are always possible.

Danny Cowley is concerned Owen Dale could be recalled by Blackpool in January. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘We hope not because we’ve enjoyed Owen being with us, I know he has loved being here, he’s really enjoying living on the south coast.

‘He’s fallen in love with Fratton Park and certainly the supporters, there is a unique relationship isn’t there, they really love his industry and his tenacity.

‘We hope he won’t be recalled, we’ll have to wait and see – there’s a long way until January.

‘This is always the case with loans, there tends to be a window of opportunity for the parent club to be able to recall the player, often these recalls can be both ways.

‘It’s the downside of the loan market, but, ultimately, unless you have a big war chest and can sign all of your players, you have to use the loan market, like the majority of clubs in League One.

‘We are in really good communication with Blackpool, though, and I had a good conversation with them on Wednesday.’

Dale has made 20 appearances since his July arrival and netted against Bristol Rovers.

Irrespective of Pompey’s lack of creativity at present, the 24-year-old has still made a favourable impact on the right wing.

His skill, energy and work-rate have been welcome additions to Cowley’s first-team, with supporters swiftly taking to him.

Cowley added: ‘Dale has been really good, we have loved Owen, he has a real positive energy about him, is tenacious, gritty, and a winner.

‘He does both sides of the game, offensively he has wonderful double and triple movement which allows him to create space for himself and sometimes others.

‘He's a threat on the counter-attack, is a good crosser of the ball and we believe will also score goals.