Portsmouth face Blackpool next weekend and the Tangerines have been hit by a significant injury blow ahead of the trip to Fratton Park.

It was a quiet Tuesday night for Portsmouth as John Mousinho's men enjoyed a night off as many League One clubs took part in Football League Trophy action.

Pompey are also absent from action this weekend due to the international break but return to League One duty against Blackpool at the end of the month.

Here's your Wednesday morning League One round-up from around the grounds.

Embarrassment for Bolton Wanderers boss with sub hiccup

Portsmouth's League One title challengers Bolton Wanderers endured an embarrassing moment of miscommunication against Stockport County in the Football League Trophy on Wednesday night.

Full-back Randell Williams was subbed off inside 20 minutes and went straight down the tunnel with no sign of injury, with manager Ian Evatt confirming the early substitution was an accident.

Quotes in the Bolton News, Evatt said: “It was more miscommunication more than anything. Randell had a hefty bang on Saturday and it was fine to play. He then got another knock on the same spot, which he then mentioned to Rico [Santos] and he then communicated with the bench.

“The wires got crossed somewhere because he came off and didn’t really need to, and that then affected us having the opportunity to bring on Conor [Lewis] or young Noah [Halford] in the second half."

Blackpool give debut to son of Premier League legend

John Mousinho's side will face Blackpool after the international break in League One action and the Tangerines could field the son of a Premier League legend after Donovan Lescott made his debut for the side on Tuesday night.

Joleon Lescott watched his son make his debut last night. (Image: Getty Images)

Ex-Everton and Wolves hero Joleon Lescott was in attendance at Bloomfield Road to watch the young winger make his debut as Blackpool beat Morecambe 2-1.

Ahead of the game, Lescott senior took to social media to share the teamsheet with his son's name and wrote 'proud dad' as the caption. Blackpool sit eighth in the League One table but are winless in three and face a meeting with Shrewsbury this weekend before coming to Fratton Park at the end of the month.

Pompey opponents dealt injury blow

Blackpool will be without striker Shayne Lavery for the trip to the south coast next weekend as another injury blow hits the Tangerines.

Neil Critchley has just welcomed fit again Kyle Joseph back into the first team but has shared that Lavery will now face another period on the sidelines with an ongoing hamstring injury.

Ahead of facing Shrewsbury this weekend, Critchley said: “He’s unfortunately out. He had to come off against Bromley because he felt his hamstring. We were hoping it would settle down, and it did initially, but then he wasn’t responding to treatment, so he went for a scan. We got the results back at the end of last week, and now he’s set to be out for the next few weeks at least.”