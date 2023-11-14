How Portsmouth rank against Bolton, Oxford United, Derby County and League One's 'dirtiest' clubs - gallery
Portsmouth have not been afraid to get physical this season, but how often has the referee blown for a foul against Pompey and other League One sides?
League One is not a division for the faint-hearted, with the English third division known for its physical matches and crunching tackles.
John Mousinho's Portsmouth side have managed to play a lot of attractive football this term but also haven't been afraid to get down and dirty when the occasion has called for it, with some stars seeing red at points this season. The south coast side have seen a player sent off on three separate occasions across all competitions this term.
The News looks at the 'dirtiest' League One sides based on fouls committed to see where league leaders rank against rivals and relegation strugglers.