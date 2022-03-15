But with eight other teams vying for the other remaining spot in the Championship, it’s not as clear cut.

From MK Dons in third to Pompey in 10th, taking part in the play-offs seems these sides’ best bet of playing in the second tier of English football next term.

Some might scoff at the Blues’ chances of finishing in the top six given the current seven-point gap to sixth-placed Plymouth.

But with Danny Cowley’s in-form side taking on the Pilgrims tonight and still having to play four more teams battling for promotion before the regular season is out, they still have a huge part to play in what happens as we reach the business end of the campaign.

So who do the bookies rate as the favourites to go up alongside Rotherham and Wigan?

And while we’re at it, who do they see at the teams most likely to be heading the opposite direction?

We’ve been having a look thanks to Sky Bet…

1. Rotherham League position: 1st Odds to win promotion: 1/16 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Wigan League position: 2nd Promotion odds: 1/7 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. MK Dons League position: 3rd Promotion odds: 6/4 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday League position: 7th Promotion odds: 9/4 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales