Portsmouth let a 2-0 lead slip on Saturday afternoon as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at Swansea City. Matt Ritchie, with his first goal for Pompey, and Josh Murphy gave the visitors a healthy lead before Liam Cullen provided the cross for Myles Peart-Harris, whose effort was deflected in by Connor Ogilvie, to pull one back on the stroke of half-time.

The Wales international then levelled things up in the 53rd minute with his fifth goal of the season as the Swans swept themselves back into the game. It was Pompey’s first game since beating Preston North End before the international break. Storm Bert put an end to their game at Blackburn Rovers immediately after the international break and then their midweek clash with Millwall was called off due to a floodlight failure.