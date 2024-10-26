Portsmouth’s wait for a first home win of the Championship season continued on Friday night as they lost 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park. The hosts took a first-half lead thanks to Connor Ogilvie’s opener but the visitors hit back in the second 45 minutes through Josh Windass and Michael Smith.

It leaves Pompey with just one win from their opening 12 games in the second tier, with back-to-back away games against Hull City and Plymouth Argyle up next. They then welcome Preston North End to Fratton Park in their final game before the November internationals break.