Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Portsmouth lose to Sheffield Wednesday in key relegation clash

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 18:30 GMT

The latest Championship relegation odds after Portsmouth’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Portsmouth’s wait for a first home win of the Championship season continued on Friday night as they lost 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park. The hosts took a first-half lead thanks to Connor Ogilvie’s opener but the visitors hit back in the second 45 minutes through Josh Windass and Michael Smith.

It leaves Pompey with just one win from their opening 12 games in the second tier, with back-to-back away games against Hull City and Plymouth Argyle up next. They then welcome Preston North End to Fratton Park in their final game before the November internationals break.

Following the latest loss - here’s how the bookmakers rate Pompey’s chances of survival compared to their rivals. Take a look...

Relegation odds: 1000/1

1. Leeds United

Relegation odds: 1000/1 | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000/1

2. Sunderland

Relegation odds: 1000/1 | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 500/1

3. Burnley

Relegation odds: 500/1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Relegation odds: 250/1

4. Sheffield United

Relegation odds: 250/1 | Getty Images

