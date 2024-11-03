Josh Murphy’s deflected strike early in the second half was enough to claim a point but it could have been more. The visitors were denied a first-half penalty when Callum Lang was challenged by Xavier Simons – and then again in the second period when Kusini Yengi was met by Charlie Hughes. The Portsmouth manager also felt Hughes should have been sent off in a separate incident with Matt Ritchie.

Mousinho said: “I think it was our best 45 minutes by a long way so far this season. We were a bit more aggressive in the second half, a bit more front-footed. They were two penalties. We have seen them back. The first one on Callum Lang, the defender just takes his legs out from underneath him. 99.9 per cent of the time the one on Kusini Yengi is also given, and 100 per cent of the time outside the box. I’ll go and speak to the referee and try to get his thinking. The other big decision was what I thought was a red card as well for Charlie Hughes, not for the penalty incident but for dragging Matt Ritchie down when he is through on goal in the second half.”