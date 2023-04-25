The controversial Bristol Rovers boss believes the newly-crowned National League champions have the potential to play havoc with this summer’s transfer window given their new-found status under co-owners and Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Barton is off the opinion that the likes of League Two promotion-chasers Bradford, Stockport and Salford could also increase competition when it comes to recruitment as they bid to make a return to the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are already afoot at most clubs as the 2022-23 season draws to a close and the next transfer window sits tantalisingly on the horizon.

Wrexham have already demonstrated their lure with the likes of former England international Ben Foster convinced to come out of retirement to play for the Dragons this season. Meanwhile, former Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon swapped Championship football with Hull to sign for the non-leaguers.

That aggressive recruitment strategy, which also saw top-scorer Paul Mullin drop out of league football, is likely to continue as Wrexham prepare for their first taste of Football League action in 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s already concerning Barton, who anticipates shopping in a similar market, that could also include Stockport and Bradford.

The Gas boss told Bristol World: ‘The problem we’ve got next year is I think Wrexham are going to distort the market place.

Wrexham co-owners and Hollywood A-listers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

‘Stockport County will come up and be a big-hitter if they can get into League One, and I’m not sure about Leyton Orient, they tend to be middle to bottom end budget wise of League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If Bradford get in, they’ve got a big footprint and can make a dent. Salford can distort the market place because that is what they have done in every division.’

Pompey will have sympathy for Barton after they found themselves outgunned by a lower-division rival in the transfer market last summer.

Former Blues boss Danny Cowley was heavily linked with a move for Notts County frontman Kyle Wootton.

Yet the striker decided against a move to Fratton Park as he instead signed for Stockport following their promotion from the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad