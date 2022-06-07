The Sun’s Alan Nixon believes the in-demand striker is set to sign for League Two newsboys Stockport, while snubbing the Blues’ advances.

Better known as @reluctantnicko simply posted on Twitter: ‘Stockport to land Wootton’.

As reported by The News last month, Danny Cowley remained an admirer of the hitman who scored 21 goals in all competitions last term – while being on his radar since January.

And it appeared the Fratton outfit were in a strong position to win the race for his signature, with the 25-year-old understood to be keen on a switch to the south coast.

The Magpies ace also ticked a number of the PO4 outfit’s transfer boxes, due to being a free agent and sitting in the category of player they could potentially sell for profit in years to come.

However, it’s understood that the Hatters’ financial capabilities have gazumped the competition – with an offer on the table last month in the region of £5,000 per-week.

The length and conditions of Wootton’s proposed contract with the National League champions remain unclear for now, though.

Pompey's hopes of signing Kyle Wootton have taken a blow, according to reports. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

No doubt, if Dave Challinor’s side confirm the services of the ex-Scunthorpe man it’ll be back to the drawing board for the Pompey’s head coach – who is targeting four additions to his striking department this summer.

He had already been working hard on deals to bring popular duo George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien back to the club – while his admiration of Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins also looks tricky to turn into an acquisition.

At present, the Blues have no senior strikers contracted this summer – with Tyler Walker’s loan ending and the Leicester man’s future to be decided by Brendan Rodgers in pre-season.