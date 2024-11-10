John Mousinho admitted he thinks Marlon Pack can have a Pompey future as a central defender.

The Blues boss explained his skipper is now a ‘serious consideration’ to continue in the middle of the back line, after his shock return in defence against Preston North End.

Pack came back into the team after a three-game absence, after losing his spot in John Mousinho starting XI last month.

But Mousinho delivered a curveball by putting the Buckland boy into the middle of the back line, with Tom McIntyre dropping down to the bench.

Pack responded with a display which earned fulsome praise from his manager, as his typical composure on the ball was married with a largely solid showing in an unfamiliar position.

Mousinho heaped praise on the 33-year-old for the manner in which he’s responded to the blow of being taken out of the team this term.

And though there are obvious areas to work on it, Mousinho feels it was a performance which gives him food for thought moving forward after a ‘calculated risk’ paid off.

Mousinho said: ‘I thought Marlon’s performance was superb.

‘If you take the context of everything we’ve asked of Marlon, he’s come out of the side for three games and been incredible around the dressing room.

‘He’s been a really, really important part of what we’ve trying to build here, having lifted the League One title last week.

‘It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a couple of weeks.

‘Tom McIntyre’s been really good but those three-game weeks have sometimes taken their toll.

‘We just think Marlon’s got the attributes to be able to do that. That was certainly the case today as a one-off and who knows now going forward?

‘After that performance it’s certainly a serious consideration for us going forward.

‘He can compete and he can play in terms of the ball at his feet.

‘There’s a few things we’ll have to work on with him adjusting. It seemed to us like a calculated risk - and thankfully it paid off.’