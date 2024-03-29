Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And it’s the 'mind games' that head coach John Mousinho deployed in the build-up to the game that has many commenting and laughing!

On Wednesday, the Blues boss led everyone to believe that both Connor Ogilvie and Christian Saydee would not be fit to feature against the Chairboys because of their respective injuries. However, both are in his starting line-up for the game at Adams Park - much to people’s surprise.

Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying since the team was announced, with many loving the tactic deployed by the head coach.

@phil72pfc: Mous and his mind games again, so happy to see the OG back and Saydee too. Come on Pompey

@Jtoll10: So much for Saydee being unavailable!

@Willmott3Sam: Yea Mous. I’ll never believe a word you say on injury’s ever again (laughing emoji).

@gemmaraggett: I thought Saydee was injured so I'm pleased he's not. Up the blues!

@Robtuds: Mousinho mind games.