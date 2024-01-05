Both Paul Raynor and Nathan Thompson saw red in the dying moments of Stevenage's 2-1 defeat to Pompey on New Year's Day

Stevenage assistant manager Paul Raynor has been disciplined by the FA following his sending off at Fratton Park on New Year’s Day.

Steve Evans’ No2 was dismissed by match official Charles Breakspear in the aftermath of Nathan Thompson’s horror tackle on Pompey striker Christian Saydee - an incident that also warranted a red card.

According to a statement from the FA, the experienced 57-year-old used language and conducted himself in a way that was deemed inappropriate - a charge Evans’ long-time assistant accepted. As a result, he will now serve a one-match touchline ban. The former Swansea and Preston player has also been fined £500.

The statement from the FA read: 'Stevenage FC assistant manager Paul Raynor has been banned from the touchline for one match and fined £500 following the EFL League One fixture against Portsmouth FC on Monday 1 January 2024. Mr Raynor admitted that his language and/or behaviour, which led to his dismissal, amounted to improper conduct and he accepted the standard penalty.’