Pompey scorer Josh Murphy celebrates with Kusini Yengi after his third-minute strike. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey scorer Josh Murphy celebrates with Kusini Yengi after his third-minute strike. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey scorer Josh Murphy celebrates with Kusini Yengi after his third-minute strike. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Bounced back', 'Eye-catching pre-season', 'Barely misplaced a pass': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings v MK Dons - gallery

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 30th Jul 2024, 21:26 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 21:37 BST
Pompey were held to a 1-1 draw at MK Dons in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

The Blues had led through Josh Murphy’s third-minute goal, albeit taking a heavy deflection on the way into the net after Paddy Lane had teed him up.

Will Norris then pulled off several good saves before Pompey fan Tommy Leigh levelled on 62 minutes as the match finished all square.

Pompey used 18 players, of which six were introduced in the 79th minute, as John Mousinho’s preferred starting XI becomes clearer – and here are our Blues player ratings...

Certainly bounced back from his forgettable Wycombe performance. Produced a flying save from Conor Grant’s 22nd-minute shot, then, in the second half, a terrific low stop to somehow keep out Joe Tomlinson’s effort.

1. Will Norris - 8

Certainly bounced back from his forgettable Wycombe performance. Produced a flying save from Conor Grant’s 22nd-minute shot, then, in the second half, a terrific low stop to somehow keep out Joe Tomlinson’s effort.Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 79 mins) Still trying to strike up a rapport with Lane down the right, not yet clicking between in the pair. A couple of times had the chance to attack his man down the right but miscontrolled the ball. Had better pre-season games.

2. Jordan Williams - 6

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 79 mins) Still trying to strike up a rapport with Lane down the right, not yet clicking between in the pair. A couple of times had the chance to attack his man down the right but miscontrolled the ball. Had better pre-season games.Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Ben Stevenson on 79 mins) Continues to play as right centre-half, this time with Towler, and another consistent and reliable showing. Has effortlessly switched sides in pre-season, but he is right footed, of course.

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

(Replaced by Ben Stevenson on 79 mins) Continues to play as right centre-half, this time with Towler, and another consistent and reliable showing. Has effortlessly switched sides in pre-season, but he is right footed, of course.Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
In the absence of the injured McIntyre, Towler partnered Shaughnessy in the centre of defence in the partnership which finished the previous season at Lincoln. Tested at times by Leigh, but did well overall.

4. Ryley Towler - 7

In the absence of the injured McIntyre, Towler partnered Shaughnessy in the centre of defence in the partnership which finished the previous season at Lincoln. Tested at times by Leigh, but did well overall.Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyMK DonsBluesPortsmouthNeil Allen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.