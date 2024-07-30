The Blues had led through Josh Murphy’s third-minute goal, albeit taking a heavy deflection on the way into the net after Paddy Lane had teed him up.
Will Norris then pulled off several good saves before Pompey fan Tommy Leigh levelled on 62 minutes as the match finished all square.
Pompey used 18 players, of which six were introduced in the 79th minute, as John Mousinho’s preferred starting XI becomes clearer – and here are our Blues player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 8
Certainly bounced back from his forgettable Wycombe performance. Produced a flying save from Conor Grant’s 22nd-minute shot, then, in the second half, a terrific low stop to somehow keep out Joe Tomlinson’s effort.Photo: Jason Brown
2. Jordan Williams - 6
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 79 mins) Still trying to strike up a rapport with Lane down the right, not yet clicking between in the pair. A couple of times had the chance to attack his man down the right but miscontrolled the ball. Had better pre-season games.Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
(Replaced by Ben Stevenson on 79 mins) Continues to play as right centre-half, this time with Towler, and another consistent and reliable showing. Has effortlessly switched sides in pre-season, but he is right footed, of course.Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 7
In the absence of the injured McIntyre, Towler partnered Shaughnessy in the centre of defence in the partnership which finished the previous season at Lincoln. Tested at times by Leigh, but did well overall.Photo: Jason Brown
