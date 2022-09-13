'Boy, can he defend... so consistent... second-half inspiration' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings as Burton are beaten and Blues keep pace with Ipswich
Check out our match ratings from Pompey’s 2-0 win at Burton in League One.
By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:06 pm
The Blues maintained their unbeaten start to the season and kept pace with league leaders Ipswich thanks to a Sam Hughes own goal on 59 minutes followed by Colby Bishop’s sixth goal of the season four minutes before the full-time whistle.
SEE ALSO: Pompey observe minute's silence and sing National Anthem as club and fans pay their respects to late Queen ahead of game
Page 1 of 3