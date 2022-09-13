News you can trust since 1877
The Pompey players celebrate Sam Hughes' second-half own goal which set them on their way to victory against Burton Picture: Simon Davies

'Boy, can he defend... so consistent... second-half inspiration' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings as Burton are beaten and Blues keep pace with Ipswich

Check out our match ratings from Pompey’s 2-0 win at Burton in League One.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:06 pm

The Blues maintained their unbeaten start to the season and kept pace with league leaders Ipswich thanks to a Sam Hughes own goal on 59 minutes followed by Colby Bishop’s sixth goal of the season four minutes before the full-time whistle.

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

One nervy moment in first half when gave the ball away, but otherwise another commanding display.

Photo: NationalWorld

2. Connor Ogilvie - 8

Asked to stand-in at right-back and still performed superbly. Rugged in the tackle and some excellent deliveries.

Photo: National World

3. Michael Morrison - 8

Always on the spot to throw himself into a challenge and proving an excellent foil for Raggett.

Photo: NationalWorld

4. Sean Raggett - 8

Won absolutely everything in the air and an absolute rock. Another magnificent season brewing from the outstanding defender.

Photo: NationalWorld

