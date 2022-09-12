Bradford City CEO outlines new kick-off proposals due to cost of living crisis that could impact Portsmouth, Ipswich, Bolton, Cardiff, Plymouth & Co
Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks has admitted the EFL could move 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday to earlier in the afternoon during the winter.
This could potentially see all games, including Pompey fixtures, start at 1pm in a bold attempt to cut match-day costs amid the UK’s current energy crisis.
Despite a newly-announced government cap on prices, typical household bills across the country are set to rise to £2,500 in October – which is nearly double that paid last year (£1,277).
Businesses across the country are also set to be impacted, with football clubs not excluded from inevitable soaring energy rates.
Indeed, according to Sparks, the use of floodlights and their running costs, in particular, is one of the main concerns all EFL clubs have as the autumn and winter months approach.
And that has led the Bradford CEO to admit the issue of earlier kick-off times has been discussed with the Football League as an emergency measure.
Sparks told the Sunday People: ‘It’s going to be very expensive and unavoidable and it’s obviously impacting budgets across the EFL.
‘We are already taking measures to reduce our impact on the environment but also not to further reduce our energy usage, such as the use of solar power.
‘There is a suggestion within the game that we could move kick-off times, in the winter months, to 1pm on a Saturday and that’s something we would consider.
‘Floodlights are expensive to run and when you add that up over the best part of 20-30 home games, the costs are heavy – and that’s only one area of energy demand.
‘We have made our thoughts known to the Football League about referees requesting that floodlights are used in recent games, which I find unacceptable given what we’re all about to go through and the clear demand to protect the environment.’