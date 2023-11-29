Breaking: Another Portsmouth injury blow as unlucky ex-Spurs man joins list of squad absentees
The injuries are continuing to pile up for the promotion-hunting Blues
Pompey’s creaking squad has suffered another injury set-back as the casualties continue to pile up.
The latest to join the treatment room is Josh Oluwayemi, who broke his thumb while turning out for Chelmsford City against Maidstone last week.
Loaned to the National South club in July to aid his development, the former Spurs youngster has established himself as a regular starter for Robbie Simpson’s men.
However, with the arrangement in place until January, he is now expected to return to Fratton Park early for his rehabilitation.
Although a substantial distance from John Mousinho’s first-team, nonetheless it represents yet another injury for the luckless Blues to contend with.
In the last seven days alone, they have lost Zak Swanson (ankle) and Colby Bishop (ankle), while Gavin Whyte has been unavailable due to family reasons.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Josh broke his thumb in a game and I think it’s going to be the end of his loan spell, certainly until January.
‘There’s time for Josh to see a consultant before he figures out whether he needs to have it pinned or not. We will get that decision later in the week and that will dictate how long he’ll be out for.
‘It’s a bit of a blow for Josh, he was playing regularly, which is what you want from your players out on loan. Like Toby (Steward), he’s been getting games under his belt.
‘It’s one of those things, unfortunately. If you break your thumb as a goalkeeper it keeps you out of matches.
‘At this stage we don’t know how long he’ll be missing. Sometimes fingers or thumbs can heal quite quickly, but if it needs pinning then it will be a longer one.’
Also missing for Pompey at present are Anthony Scully, Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole, Tino Anjorin and Josh Dockerill.
Although skipper Marlon Pack has returned to duty in the last week, while fit-again Tom Lowery was 19th man for Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Burton.
Mousinho added: ‘I have spoken to Josh, he’s a pretty lively character anyway and a bubbly kid, so he is nice and positive and upbeat.
‘These types of injuries pop up from time to time when you are a goalkeeper. Most of the old goalkeeping coaches I know have their fingers and thumbs all over the place because they’ve taken a battering over the years!’